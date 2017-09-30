Wyoming lawmakers eye bigger classes to address shortfall

Wyoming lawmakers are hearing about how allowing larger class sizes could help address a state education funding shortfall.
The annual shortfall could top $250 million starting next year.
Ideally Wyoming allows no more than 16 students per teacher in kindergarten through third grade. A recent policy change could allow up to 25 students in those classrooms.
State officials testified about class sizes before the Legislature's Select Committee on School Facilities in Casper on Tuesday. Troy Decker with the School Facilities Division says the division is now calculating K-3 student-to-teacher ratios by dividing a classroom's square footage by 40. That would permit 40 square feet of space per student.
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports (http://bit.ly/2fZKXoW ) the committee could take up the issue again at its next meeting in October.
