Police ID woman killed after being hit by SUV in Des Moines

The Associated Press

September 30, 2017 10:34 AM

DES MOINES, Iowa

Police have identified a woman who died after she was hit by a sport utility vehicle as she walked across a Des Moines street.

Police said in a news release Saturday that 58-year-old Peggy Bragg, of Des Moines, was hit Friday afternoon as she crossed University Avenue on Des Moines' west side. Investigators say she was hit by a sport utility vehicle driven by a 16-year-old boy, and police believe the SUV was speeding at the time of the crash.

Bragg was taken to Iowa Methodist Medical Center, where she died.

Police are investigating, but say no charges had been filed by Saturday morning.

