11 people apply to replace former state Sen. Joni Craighead

Eleven people have applied to replace former state Sen. Joni Craighead, who ended her re-election bid and resigned from the Nebraska Legislature on Sept. 1.
The Omaha World-Herald reports applicants include former Omaha City Councilman Thomas Mulligan, former Nebraska television news anchor Dave Roberts, and Machaela Cavanaugh, daughter of a former congressman who announced her candidacy for the seat in July.
Other applicants include Paul Anderson, a retired railroad worker who ran for the seat in 2014; attorney Theresa Carstens; retired mail carrier Ricky Fulton; retired teacher Patricia Hannan, who ran for the seat in 2014; and dental lab owner and Teamster Bernard Kanger. Rounding out the list are political consultant Andrew Northwall, dentist James Smith and Omaha Firefighters Union treasurer Trevor Towey.
Gov. Pete Ricketts will appoint a replacement.
Comments