National Politics

State police seek witnesses to shooting by Peoria officers

The Associated Press

September 30, 2017 11:53 AM

PEORIA, Ill.

Illinois State Police say investigators are seeking information from the public about a fatal shooting by Peoria police.

Illinois State Police said late Friday they are "aggressively pursuing all leads" regarding the Sept. 20 death of 25-year-old Eddie Russell Jr. They're asking anyone who witnessed the shooting or who has information about it to contact state police. They say callers may remain anonymous.

Peoria police say Russell was a suspected bank robber who was shot after an hours-long standoff at his family's home.

Police Chief Jerry Mitchell says officers fired after Russell exited the home and advanced toward police while holding a raised handgun. The officers involved are on administrative leave.

Russell's family and their lawyer have contradicted the police account. Attorney Andrew Stroth has called the killing an "execution."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails 1:33

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails
Trump and Putin: Where the mutual admiration began 5:06

Trump and Putin: Where the mutual admiration began
McConnell reveals GOP health care bill, Schumer calls it 'a wolf in sheep's clothing' 4:00

McConnell reveals GOP health care bill, Schumer calls it 'a wolf in sheep's clothing'

View More Video