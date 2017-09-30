National Politics

New rules aim to toughen state law requiring transparency

The Associated Press

September 30, 2017 2:18 PM

BOSTON

Some changes are in store for the state law that requires transparency on the part of governmental bodies in Massachusetts.

Attorney General Maura Healey says new regulations attached to the Open Meeting Law will make the law easier to understand and enforce. They go into effect next Friday.

Included among the updated rules is one requiring that governmental bodies found to be in violation of the law certify with 30 days — and in writing — that they have fixed the problems.

Also, public officials will no longer be able to use a broken website as an excuse for not notifying the public about an upcoming meeting. The new rules state that if the website isn't back up and running within a short period of time, the meeting must be rescheduled.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails 1:33

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails
Trump and Putin: Where the mutual admiration began 5:06

Trump and Putin: Where the mutual admiration began
McConnell reveals GOP health care bill, Schumer calls it 'a wolf in sheep's clothing' 4:00

McConnell reveals GOP health care bill, Schumer calls it 'a wolf in sheep's clothing'

View More Video