McAdams considering 2018 run in 4th Congressional District

Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams doesn't live in Utah's 4th Congressional District but says he's thinking about challenging two-term Republican incumbent Mia Love in 2018.
McAdams lives in the state's 2nd Congressional District. But House candidates don't have to live in a district to run for its seat.
McAdams is a Democrat and a former state senator now serving his second four-year term as county mayor.
He told the Salt Lake Tribune (https://goo.gl/yQm5uz ) on Saturday he represents approximately 85 percent of the 4th District's voters as mayor and that they're his constituents.
The 4th District leans Republican. But it includes several politically mixed suburbs of Salt Lake City and was held until 2014 by Democrat Jim Matheson.
McAdams said he doesn't have a timetable for making a decision.
Comments