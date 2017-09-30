National Politics

Congresswoman begins 800-mile hike of Arizona Trail

The Associated Press

September 30, 2017 3:18 PM

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz.

Arizona Congresswoman Martha McSally is running for re-election but she's also walking.

McSally on Saturday began hiking the 800-mile (1,287-kilometer) Arizona Trail in segments by completing a 3.6-mile (near 6-kilometer) segment within Coronado National Memorial near Sierra Vista in Cochise County.

The trail links extends from Utah on the north to Mexico on the south.

The 2nd Congressional District Republican says her hike will highlight the significance of the trail and of public lands and what she says is need to keep those lands open to the public.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails 1:33

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails
Trump and Putin: Where the mutual admiration began 5:06

Trump and Putin: Where the mutual admiration began
McConnell reveals GOP health care bill, Schumer calls it 'a wolf in sheep's clothing' 4:00

McConnell reveals GOP health care bill, Schumer calls it 'a wolf in sheep's clothing'

View More Video