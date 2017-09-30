Congresswoman begins 800-mile hike of Arizona Trail

Arizona Congresswoman Martha McSally is running for re-election but she's also walking.
McSally on Saturday began hiking the 800-mile (1,287-kilometer) Arizona Trail in segments by completing a 3.6-mile (near 6-kilometer) segment within Coronado National Memorial near Sierra Vista in Cochise County.
The trail links extends from Utah on the north to Mexico on the south.
The 2nd Congressional District Republican says her hike will highlight the significance of the trail and of public lands and what she says is need to keep those lands open to the public.
