National Politics

Police say cyclist killed by hit-and-run driver in Brooklyn

The Associated Press

September 30, 2017 4:18 PM

NEW YORK

Police say a bicycle rider has been fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver in Brooklyn.

The crash happened at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at Nostrand and Church avenues in Flatbush.

Police say 30-year-old Jeremy Morales was trying to cross the intersection on a bicycle when a white Infiniti hit him and kept going.

Morales was taken to Kings County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police are seeking the public's help in locating the car that hit the cyclist. They say it's a white Infiniti sedan with damage to the hood, windshield and sunroof.

