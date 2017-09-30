Officials: Officer fatally shoots suspect wanted for warrant

New Hampshire officials say a police officer fatally shot a man who pulled out a firearm during a confrontation over a warrant outside a gas station.
Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald says the Belmont Police Department officer recognized 46-year-old Joseph Mazzitelli as having outstanding warrants just before 3 p.m. Saturday. He says the officer confirmed it with his department and approached Mazzitelli, who displayed his weapon and was then shot.
MacDonald says Mazzitelli, who's from Belmont, was pronounced dead at a hospital. An autopsy will be performed Monday.
He says the officer wasn't wearing a body camera and his department's cruisers don't have video cameras. There were surveillance cameras at the gas station.
MacDonald says there were about 11 witnesses at the gas station.
