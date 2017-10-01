Florida launches online voter registration

National Politics

October 01, 2017

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

Florida is launching a website where residents will be able file or update their voter registration.

The Florida Department of State will oversee registertovoteflorida.gov , which went online Sunday. It was mandated by the Legislature in 2015.

Users will need a driver's license or state identification card and the last four digits of their Social Security number to register. The applications will be forwarded to the proper county supervisor of elections office, which will then verify the application and issue a voting card.

The state says the website has multiple safeguards to protect information, including encryption and a firewall.

It will have English and Spanish registration sites and tools for the disabled.

