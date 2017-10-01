Laws to help sexual assault victims take effect in Maryland

New laws to helping victims of sexual assault are taking effect in Maryland.
One law taking effect Sunday spells out that a victim of sexual assault does not have to physically resist an assault to be prosecuted. Advocates say the law represents a sea change for sexual assault survivors in the state, because it fundamentally improves how law enforcement responds to sexual assault. It became known as the "no means no" measure.
Another new law will require that evidence of sexual assault be kept for 20 years.
In another new law that takes effect Sunday, coerced oral or anal sex will be defined as rape, just as much as forced intercourse.
