National Politics

Lynch, Paul honored by University of New Hampshire

The Associated Press

October 01, 2017 7:10 AM

DURHAM, N.H.

The state's longest-serving governor and a philanthropic entrepreneur have been awarded the University of New Hampshire's most prestigious awards.

Democrat John Lynch, who graduated from UNH in 1974 and served as governor from 2005-2013, was awarded the Charles Holmes Pettee Medal in recognition of his devotion to service. Lynch currently serves as a professor at the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College.

The university also recognized 1967 graduate Peter Paul, whose $25 million gift launched the school's new business school. He was awarded the Hubbard Family Award for Service to Philanthropy.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails 1:33

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails
Trump and Putin: Where the mutual admiration began 5:06

Trump and Putin: Where the mutual admiration began
McConnell reveals GOP health care bill, Schumer calls it 'a wolf in sheep's clothing' 4:00

McConnell reveals GOP health care bill, Schumer calls it 'a wolf in sheep's clothing'

View More Video