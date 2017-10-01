National Politics

Candidate for governor performs CPR at political fundraiser

The Associated Press

October 01, 2017 7:10 AM

DES MOINES, Iowa

A Democratic candidate for Iowa governor intervened when a woman had a medical emergency at a political fundraiser.

The Des Moines Register reports that Andy McGuire rushed to help the woman at the Polk County Steak Fry on Saturday. McGuire is a physician and businesswoman.

McGuire performed CPR on the woman who had apparently choked on her food until paramedics arrived a short time later.

McGuire is one of seven Democratic candidates for governor. The others are Nate Boulton, Cathy Glasson, Fred Hubbell, Jon Neiderbach, John Norris and Ross Wilburn.

