National Politics

Alaska Sen. Murkowski talks GOP divisions, Trump

The Associated Press

October 01, 2017 8:42 AM

KETCHIKAN, Alaska

Republican Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski discussed the current state of the Republican Party, President Donald Trump's tweets and why she thinks there is so much divisiveness today.

The Ketchikan Daily News reports (http://bit.ly/2x7XcdO ) Murkowski, in an early-morning phone call to the newspaper Thursday, expressed concerns the Republican Party might be becoming too exclusive and disjointed, and harkened back to the time of Ronald Reagan when she said the party leaned less to the right and was more open to others.

Given that Alaska is the closest U.S. state to North Korea, Murkowski spoke at length about the current crisis involving the two nations, pointing out what is helping and hurting the government's position.

Murkowski said she did not think Trump's Twitter usage in regard to North Korea was presidential.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails 1:33

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails
Trump and Putin: Where the mutual admiration began 5:06

Trump and Putin: Where the mutual admiration began
McConnell reveals GOP health care bill, Schumer calls it 'a wolf in sheep's clothing' 4:00

McConnell reveals GOP health care bill, Schumer calls it 'a wolf in sheep's clothing'

View More Video