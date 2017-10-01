Kansas Democrats vote to recall top state party official

Kansas Democrats have decided to remove one of their top state party officials after a contentious debate.
The Wichita Eagle reports the party's state committee voted 121-54 Saturday to recall Party Secretary Casey Yingling.
The conflict centered on a vote Yingling took as part of the party's executive committee to give Democratic congressional candidate James Thompson's campaign $20,000.
Yingling was accused of having a conflict of interest because she is part of the political consulting firm working for Thompson.
Party officials decided there were enough votes to meet the two-thirds standard to remove Yingling, but some questioned that interpretation.
