Kansas Democrats vote to recall top state party official

The Associated Press

October 01, 2017 9:00 AM

WICHITA, Kan.

Kansas Democrats have decided to remove one of their top state party officials after a contentious debate.

The Wichita Eagle reports the party's state committee voted 121-54 Saturday to recall Party Secretary Casey Yingling.

The conflict centered on a vote Yingling took as part of the party's executive committee to give Democratic congressional candidate James Thompson's campaign $20,000.

Yingling was accused of having a conflict of interest because she is part of the political consulting firm working for Thompson.

Party officials decided there were enough votes to meet the two-thirds standard to remove Yingling, but some questioned that interpretation.

