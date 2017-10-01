National Politics

2 dead in separate Florida police shootings

The Associated Press

October 01, 2017 11:59 AM

MIAMI

Separate weekend police shootings involving Florida officers left both suspects dead.

In the first shooting, officers from the northwest Florida town of Palatka responded to a disturbance at an apartment building Saturday night. Officers fatally shot 28-year-old Tyrell Pinkston. Capt. Matt Newcomb said a gun was recovered near Pinkston and that the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating.

In the second shooting, officers in the Miami suburb of Hialeah engaged in a shootout with passengers in a car early Sunday. An unidentified passenger died inside the car. Lt. Carl Zogby told reporters further information would not be released until the investigation progresses.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails 1:33

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails
Trump and Putin: Where the mutual admiration began 5:06

Trump and Putin: Where the mutual admiration began
McConnell reveals GOP health care bill, Schumer calls it 'a wolf in sheep's clothing' 4:00

McConnell reveals GOP health care bill, Schumer calls it 'a wolf in sheep's clothing'

View More Video