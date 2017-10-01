2 dead in separate Florida police shootings

Separate weekend police shootings involving Florida officers left both suspects dead.
In the first shooting, officers from the northwest Florida town of Palatka responded to a disturbance at an apartment building Saturday night. Officers fatally shot 28-year-old Tyrell Pinkston. Capt. Matt Newcomb said a gun was recovered near Pinkston and that the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating.
In the second shooting, officers in the Miami suburb of Hialeah engaged in a shootout with passengers in a car early Sunday. An unidentified passenger died inside the car. Lt. Carl Zogby told reporters further information would not be released until the investigation progresses.
