Man dies after he is shot by Fort Collins police at motel

The Associated Press

October 01, 2017 2:45 PM

FORT COLLINS, Colo.

Authorities say a suspect is dead after he was shot by police at a Fort Collins motel.

The Fort Collins Police Department says the man was wielding a gun when he opened a door to face officers early Sunday. Authorities say one officer shot the man.

No one else was hurt.

Officials haven't released the names of the officers or the suspect.

Authorities say the officers were responding to a report of shots fired at the America's Best Value Inn. Someone called police saying he heard a loud noise and a hole appeared in the ceiling above him.

Loveland police are leading the investigation.

