Police: Man killed after diving into traffic in Newark

The Associated Press

October 01, 2017 3:08 PM

NEWARK, Del.

Delaware police are investigating after a man allegedly jumped into the path of traffic at a bus route service station.

Police say at about 12:30 p.m. on Sunday a 44-year-old passenger on a Greyhound bus traveling from Atlanta, Georgia to New York City stopped at the Welcome Center in Newark. Police say the man walked to the guardrail of the highway and sat for a moment before diving into traffic. Police say the man was struck by a Subaru.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the Subaru and his passengers, who are juveniles, were wearing seat belts and were not injured.

The victim has not been publicly identified.

