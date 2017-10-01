National Politics

October 1, 2017 11:20 PM

Delaware panel continues to eye details of legalizing pot

The Associated Press
DOVER, Del.

A state task force is continuing to examine issues surrounding legalized recreational use of marijuana.

While eight states and the District of Columbia have legalized recreational use of marijuana, each has done so through referendum, which Delaware does not allow. That leaves the possibility that Delaware could be the first state to implement legalization through the legislative process.

But members of the task force, which holds its second meeting Wednesday, say several issues need to be addressed before pot is legalized.

Those issues include public and workforce safety, insurance and liability issues, taxation and banking rules, and concerns about the long-term health effects of marijuana use.

Related content

National Politics

Comments

 

Videos

More Videos

Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for the week of Sept. 26 1:38

Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for the week of Sept. 26

Pause
Take a look inside this Lakers star's former Hidden Hills home 0:48

Take a look inside this Lakers star's former Hidden Hills home

Can 49ers ride Hyde to their first win? Why he might be their best shot vs. Cardinals 1:43

Can 49ers ride Hyde to their first win? Why he might be their best shot vs. Cardinals

Officer Victor Wolfe talks about his shooting injury from early September 2:14

Officer Victor Wolfe talks about his shooting injury from early September

Fly right up the Oroville Dam spillway to see how repairs are shaping up 1:29

Fly right up the Oroville Dam spillway to see how repairs are shaping up

Sacramento’s 10 most popular dog breeds 2:00

Sacramento’s 10 most popular dog breeds

Kings rookie Justin Jackson on training camp and working with Vince Carter 2:06

Kings rookie Justin Jackson on training camp and working with Vince Carter

'If you want to push us out, help us.' Homeless man says he has no good options but the streets. 0:28

'If you want to push us out, help us.' Homeless man says he has no good options but the streets.

See which top-selling cars spew the most and least carbon 2:13

See which top-selling cars spew the most and least carbon

Sac High players take a knee, with or without the Anthem 0:58

Sac High players take a knee, with or without the Anthem

  • Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails

    Donald Trump Jr. released an email chain on Tuesday that shows him discussing plans to hear damaging information on Hillary Clinton. In a statement, he said was posting the emails "in order to be totally transparent." The emails with music publicist Rob Goldstone show that Trump Jr. was told that the Russian government had information that could "incriminate" Clinton and her dealings with Russia.

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails

View more video

National Politics