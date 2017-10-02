National Politics

NY local governments urged to double check census findings

The Associated Press

October 02, 2017 2:55 AM

ALBANY, N.Y.

The good-government group Common Cause is urging local officials to participate in a federal program allowing cities and towns to double-check the federal census.

The relatively obscure program allows local governments to review and suggest changes to the address list used for the once-every-decade census.

Common Cause-New York Executive Director Susan Lerner says it's vital to ensure the accuracy of the census so areas receive their fair level of political representation and federal funding. She says it's especially important in traditionally hard to count communities, such as rural areas or those with large numbers of poor or minority residents.

Federal census officials will begin a series of workshops with local officials in October as plans for the 2020 census get underway.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails 1:33

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails
Trump and Putin: Where the mutual admiration began 5:06

Trump and Putin: Where the mutual admiration began
McConnell reveals GOP health care bill, Schumer calls it 'a wolf in sheep's clothing' 4:00

McConnell reveals GOP health care bill, Schumer calls it 'a wolf in sheep's clothing'

View More Video