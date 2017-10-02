National Politics

No new trial for man convicted of killing boy, raping girl

The Associated Press

October 02, 2017 8:52 AM

CAMDEN, N.J.

A state appellate court won't grant a new trial to a man convicted of killing a 6-year-old boy who was trying to save his 12-year-old sister from being sexually assaulted.

Osvaldo Rivera is serving a 110-year sentence for the September 2012 killing of Dominick Andujar and the sex assault. Authorities have said Rivera broke into a Camden home and repeatedly assaulted and slashed the girl with a butcher knife.

Rivera argued that the trial judge didn't instruct jurors that they could find him guilty of lesser charges. His attorney had asked jurors to consider aggravated manslaughter because her client was intoxicated at the time of the killing.

Judges dismissed Rivera's appeal Friday. They said a defendant can't request an action at trial and later disagree if the outcome was unfavorable.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails 1:33

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails
Trump and Putin: Where the mutual admiration began 5:06

Trump and Putin: Where the mutual admiration began
McConnell reveals GOP health care bill, Schumer calls it 'a wolf in sheep's clothing' 4:00

McConnell reveals GOP health care bill, Schumer calls it 'a wolf in sheep's clothing'

View More Video