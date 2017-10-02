National Politics

Regents to adopt free speech resolution, set up punishment

The Associated Press

October 02, 2017 1:29 PM

MADISON, Wis.

University of Wisconsin System leaders are poised to adopt a policy that would punish students who disrupt speeches and presentations.

Under the policy up for a Board of Regents vote Friday, students accused of twice engaging in violent or other disorderly conduct that disrupts free expression of others would be suspended for at least a semester. Any student who disrupts free expression of others three times during the student's period of enrollment would be expelled.

The policy comes as Republican lawmakers are considering a bill requiring that students who disrupt speeches and presentations be suspended or expelled. The bill comes as conservatives fear right-leaning speakers aren't treated the same on campus as liberal presenters.

The Assembly passed the bill Assembly in June. It hasn't gotten a hearing in the Senate.

