Dem candidates for governor spar over education, protests

Georgia's Democratic hopefuls for governor are sparing over who is the better advocate for public education and details of an earlier protest at a national liberal conference where one of the candidates was booed off the stage.
Stacey Abrams maintained at a Monday forum that her campaign was not responsible for activists protesting during Stacey Evans' appearance at Netroots Nation in August. Abrams said protesters should never silence a candidate but notes that protest is supposed to be uncomfortable.
Evans countered that Abrams should have spoken out about the protests as they were happening.
The exchange occurred as part of the first forum featuring Abrams and Evans together on the same stage.
The pair of former state lawmakers will meet next year in the Democratic primary.
