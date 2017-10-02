Abraham Lincoln library shares story of high school sports

The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library is releasing a collection of interviews that tell the story of high school sports in Illinois.
The Springfield-based museum says 54 interviews with players, coaches, referees and others are now available on the library's website .
Listeners can hear from people like Dorothy Gaters, who as a coach won more than 1,000 basketball games. Another interview features Dan Klett, a high school athlete who became a coach and then president of the Illinois High School Association.
Alan Lowe is executive director of the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum. He says high school sports play "a huge role" in the lives of students and communities and the people involved have "fascinating, important stories to share."
The interviews are part of the library's Oral History Project.
