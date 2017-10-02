Question posed by Menendez trial: What is a constituent?

FILE - In this Sept. 6, 2017, file photo, Sen. Bob Menendez arrives to court for his federal corruption trial in Newark, N.J. A basic question has arisen in the bribery trial of Menendez that could prove significant when jurors start to deliberate: What is a constituent? Defense attorneys have argued that co-defendant Salomon Melgen can be considered a constituent of Menendez's even though Melgen lives in Florida and Menendez represents New Jersey. Seth Wenig, File AP Photo