National Politics

Council OKs jail advisory commission after inmate death

The Associated Press

October 02, 2017 11:23 PM

AKRON, Ohio

An Ohio county council has unanimously approved the creation of a commission to suggest improvements to the county jail a month after an inmate died following a fight with sheriff's deputies.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2kilfk3 ) the Summit County Council passed a measure Monday creating a 10-member advisory commission on jail operations. Members will include the president of the local NAACP chapter and representatives from the sheriff's office and the county prosecutor's office.

Council member David Hamilton says the proposal grew out of long-standing concerns about issues at the jail but gained immediacy after the Sept. 2 death of inmate Anthony Jones.

Jones suffered sudden cardiac arrest after an altercation with deputies.

An investigation of Jones' death is being conducted by the sheriff's office in neighboring Stark County.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails 1:33

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails
Trump and Putin: Where the mutual admiration began 5:06

Trump and Putin: Where the mutual admiration began
McConnell reveals GOP health care bill, Schumer calls it 'a wolf in sheep's clothing' 4:00

McConnell reveals GOP health care bill, Schumer calls it 'a wolf in sheep's clothing'

View More Video