National Politics

Public safety agencies prepare for annual balloon fiesta

The Associated Press

October 02, 2017 11:35 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.

Two dozen state, federal and local law enforcement agencies and other first responders will have a presence at the annual Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta when it kicks off Saturday.

The nine-day event draws hundreds of hot air balloon pilots and crew members from around the world along with tens of thousands of spectators. During morning mass ascensions, the crowd packs the launch field to watch as the balloons lift off.

Fiesta spokesman Tom Garrity says organizers will be hosting a briefing this week for all of the participating public safety agencies.

He said the mass shooting in Nevada has given organizers pause to test and review their approaches to see what can be expanded and improved in advance of this year's balloon fiesta.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails 1:33

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails
Trump and Putin: Where the mutual admiration began 5:06

Trump and Putin: Where the mutual admiration began
McConnell reveals GOP health care bill, Schumer calls it 'a wolf in sheep's clothing' 4:00

McConnell reveals GOP health care bill, Schumer calls it 'a wolf in sheep's clothing'

View More Video