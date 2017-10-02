Public safety agencies prepare for annual balloon fiesta

Two dozen state, federal and local law enforcement agencies and other first responders will have a presence at the annual Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta when it kicks off Saturday.
The nine-day event draws hundreds of hot air balloon pilots and crew members from around the world along with tens of thousands of spectators. During morning mass ascensions, the crowd packs the launch field to watch as the balloons lift off.
Fiesta spokesman Tom Garrity says organizers will be hosting a briefing this week for all of the participating public safety agencies.
He said the mass shooting in Nevada has given organizers pause to test and review their approaches to see what can be expanded and improved in advance of this year's balloon fiesta.
