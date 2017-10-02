State Auditor Tim Keller, an Albuquerque mayoral candidate, speaks to voters during a forum at the National Hispanic Cultural Center in Albuquerque, N.M. on Sept. 19, 2017. Seven candidates are vying to become the next mayor of New Mexico's largest city amid rising crime and pressures to revamp the Albuquerque Police Department.
State Auditor Tim Keller, an Albuquerque mayoral candidate, speaks to voters during a forum at the National Hispanic Cultural Center in Albuquerque, N.M. on Sept. 19, 2017. Seven candidates are vying to become the next mayor of New Mexico's largest city amid rising crime and pressures to revamp the Albuquerque Police Department. Russell Contreras AP Photo
State Auditor Tim Keller, an Albuquerque mayoral candidate, speaks to voters during a forum at the National Hispanic Cultural Center in Albuquerque, N.M. on Sept. 19, 2017. Seven candidates are vying to become the next mayor of New Mexico's largest city amid rising crime and pressures to revamp the Albuquerque Police Department. Russell Contreras AP Photo

National Politics

Albuquerque voters head to the polls to choose next mayor

By RUSSELL CONTRERAS Associated Press

October 02, 2017 11:37 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.

Voters are set to choose among seven candidates vying to become the next mayor of New Mexico's largest city.

Polls open Tuesday across Albuquerque in a nonpartisan race dominated by rising crime and pressures to revamp the Albuquerque Police Department.

If no candidate gets 50 percent, the top two vote-getters will face off in a November runoff.

Polls show Democrat and current State Auditor Tim Keller is leading the field. Former New Mexico Democratic Party chair Brian Colon and Republican City Councilor Dan Lewis are battling for the second spot.

This marks the first mayoral election in 20 years without an incumbent on the ballot.

Republican Richard Berry has been Albuquerque's mayor since 2009 and isn't seeking re-election to a third term.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails 1:33

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails
Trump and Putin: Where the mutual admiration began 5:06

Trump and Putin: Where the mutual admiration began
McConnell reveals GOP health care bill, Schumer calls it 'a wolf in sheep's clothing' 4:00

McConnell reveals GOP health care bill, Schumer calls it 'a wolf in sheep's clothing'

View More Video