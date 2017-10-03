Gov. Scott appoints new magistrate to Rutland family court

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott has appointed a new magistrate to the Rutland family court.
The Rutland Herald reports Scott, a Republican, announced Monday he had appointed lawyer Joseph Lorman, who will replace retiring magistrate Mary Harlow.
The family court magistrate oversees child support hearings. They can issue temporary parental rights orders and hear spousal support cases as well.
Lorman currently works as the southwest regional staff attorney for the Vermont Office of Child Support.
The 40-year-old Vermont native says he's practiced family law for nearly a decade. Lorman says the family court position "seemed like a natural fit."
Comments