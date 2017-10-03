Kuster bill passed to rename Saint-Gaudens a national park

National Politics

October 03, 2017

CONCORD, N.H.

The House has passed a bill by U.S. Congresswoman Annie Kuster that would redesignate the Saint-Gaudens National Historic Site in New Hampshire as a national park, in recognition of its artifacts and properties.

Kuster, a Democrat, said Tuesday that by renaming the site a national park, it is her hope that more visitors will be encourage to visit the site in Cornish to learn about sculptor Augustus Saint-Gaudens' impact on America's artistic heritage. She said it plays an important role in the local economy and is a valued tourist attraction.

The 190-acre site has a vast collection of art, a trail network, and gardens.

Sens. Maggie Hassan and Jeanne Shaheen, also Democrats, introduced a similar bill in the Senate.

The site was first authorized by Congress in 1964 as a 10-acre plot including the artist's home.

