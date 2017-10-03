National Politics

Medical practice to pay nearly $2M for improper billing

The Associated Press

October 03, 2017 9:08 AM

SYRACUSE, N.Y.

Federal prosecutors say a central New York anesthesiology practice specializing in spine and back procedures will pay nearly $2 million to resolve claims that it improperly billed for services.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Syracuse says Tuesday that New York Spine and Wellness Center billed Medicare for moderate sedation services that require a physician to spend at least 16 minutes face-to-face with the patient.

Prosecutors say the practice, with three locations in the Syracuse area, routinely billed for the services when its doctors spent less that the required time with patients.

A private insurance company rejected two of the practice's claims for moderate sedation services for not satisfying the 16-minute rule, but prosecutors say the business continued to bill for the services without meeting the time requirement.

The improper billing stopped after an investigation started.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails 1:33

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails
Trump and Putin: Where the mutual admiration began 5:06

Trump and Putin: Where the mutual admiration began
McConnell reveals GOP health care bill, Schumer calls it 'a wolf in sheep's clothing' 4:00

McConnell reveals GOP health care bill, Schumer calls it 'a wolf in sheep's clothing'

View More Video