National Politics

Critics, supporters to debate NY constitutional convention

The Associated Press

October 03, 2017 9:41 PM

ALBANY, N.Y.

Supporters and opponents of a possible constitutional convention in New York state are gathering for a forum on the question before next month's election.

Voters will decide in November whether they want to call a convention, where delegates would propose changes, or wholesale rewrites, to the state constitution. If a convention is held, voters would get the final say over any recommended changes.

Speakers for and against a convention will discuss the question Wednesday morning at a forum at The Albany Times-Union.

Supporters argue that a convention would give New Yorkers a golden opportunity to tweak their government to address corruption, campaign finance and government efficiency. But opponents worry that special interests could manipulate a convention to rewrite the state's governmental document to serve their own ends.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Trump: We've spent a lot of money Puerto Rico

Trump: We've spent a lot of money Puerto Rico 0:58

Trump: We've spent a lot of money Puerto Rico
Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails 1:33

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails
Trump and Putin: Where the mutual admiration began 5:06

Trump and Putin: Where the mutual admiration began

View More Video