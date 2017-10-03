National Politics

FBI: Navajo man slammed baby's head on bookcase for crying

The Associated Press

October 03, 2017

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.

A Navajo man is facing aggravated assault charges after authorities say he slammed a 2-month-old boy's head into a bookcase because the infant wouldn't stop crying.

Court documents say Oneal Vicente was arrested last month following medical reports that the baby suffered severe head trauma and seizures.

According to a complaint, the boy's great-grandmother asked the 23-year-old Vicente to babysit the baby near small Navajo Nation community of Alamo, New Mexico.

But the great-grandmother told FBI agents the boy was non-responsive when she returned. She also said the boy had multiple bite marks on his body.

Vicente told agents he was frustrated the baby wouldn't stop crying and slammed his head into a wooden bookshelf.

Vicente is being held without bond in Albuquerque.

It was not known if he has an attorney.

