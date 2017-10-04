Alabama man charged with threats after Las Vegas shooting

An Alabama man faces charges connected to threats following the mass shooting in Las Vegas.
AL.com reports that the Bay Minette Police Department and Baldwin County Sheriff's Department says Facebook posts on Monday on a page linked to 23-year-old Joel Logan Gilliam made direct references to the attacks and threatened violence against Bay Minette Citizens.
Police say in a news release that Gilliam was arrested on a warrant for making a terroristic threat, a Class C felony. Police say they found no weapons.
A release from the sheriff's office say Gilliam told deputies he was bored and wanted to see how people would react. The release says he showed no remorse during his interview with deputies.
Gilliam is being held without bond. It's unclear if he has a lawyer.
