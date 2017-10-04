Vukmir raises nearly $250,000 in 3 weeks for GOP Senate bid

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Leah Vukmir (VOOK-meer) says she raised nearly $250,000 in the first three weeks after she officially got in the race.
Vukmir announced the totals Wednesday. Her Republican challenger, Kevin Nicholson, has not yet reported his totals for the third quarter of this year.
Vukmir is a state senator from Brookfield. She did not officially get into the race until Sept. 7, giving her just three weeks to raise money in this reporting period.
Both Vukmir and Nicholson are running for the Republican nomination to take on Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin next year. Baldwin has also not reported her totals.
Both Vukmir and Nicholson have deep-pocketed supporters who are helping her campaign by giving money to super PACs that don't have contribution limits candidates must abide by.
