National Politics

Halsey Frank confirmed as Maine's new federal prosecutor

The Associated Press

October 04, 2017 9:07 AM

PORTLAND, Maine

The U.S. Senate has unanimously confirmed Halsey Frank to be the next U.S. attorney for Maine.

Frank currently serves as an assistant U.S. attorney for Maine and is a career prosecutor who's worked for the Department of Justice in both Maine and Washington, D.C.

The Senate confirmed Frank on Wednesday. Frank will fill the vacancy left by the departure of former U.S. Attorney Thomas Delahanty II, one of the U.S. attorneys fired by President Donald Trump in March.

Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins recommended Frank for the appointment. She created an eight-member panel of Maine attorneys and community leaders to vet candidates for Senate-confirmed vacancies in Maine.

Collins described Frank as an "intelligent, highly competent, experienced law enforcement professional."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Trump: We've spent a lot of money Puerto Rico

Trump: We've spent a lot of money Puerto Rico 0:58

Trump: We've spent a lot of money Puerto Rico
Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails 1:33

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails
Trump and Putin: Where the mutual admiration began 5:06

Trump and Putin: Where the mutual admiration began

View More Video