Lawsuit seeks 'seat at the table' on Chicago police reforms

Another new lawsuit wants to ensure issues related to people with disabilities are addressed in any plan to reform Chicago police.
The American Civil Liberties Union of Illinois and other advocacy groups sued Chicago Wednesday in federal court. The city didn't have an immediate comment.
The suit says an August lawsuit on reforms filed by Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan and backed by Mayor Rahm Emanuel doesn't address how police practices hurt those with disabilities.
Fred Friedman is with Next Steps, which advocates for those with mental illness, the homeless and others. It's a plaintiff in the newest lawsuit. Friedman says those with disabilities must "have a seat at the table" as a reform plan is developed.
Another June lawsuit seeks to scuttle a draft police-reform deal with the Department of Justice.
