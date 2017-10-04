More Videos

  • Marco Rubio suspends campaign after losing in Florida primary

    Marco Rubio bids farewell to his presidential campaign at Florida International University after losing the Florida primary to Donald Trump on March 15, 2016.

Marco Rubio bids farewell to his presidential campaign at Florida International University after losing the Florida primary to Donald Trump on March 15, 2016. Credit: Jose A. Iglesias/Miami Herald/El Nuevo Herald
Marco Rubio bids farewell to his presidential campaign at Florida International University after losing the Florida primary to Donald Trump on March 15, 2016. Credit: Jose A. Iglesias/Miami Herald/El Nuevo Herald

National Politics

Marco Rubio, late to ‘Game of Thrones,’ missed his White House shot. Coincidence?

By Joshua Tehee

jtehee@fresnobee.com

October 04, 2017 10:13 AM

It took Senator Marco Rubio seven seasons to get into the hit HBO series “Game of Thrones,” which is fine. That kind of late-to-the-game bandwagoning is what binge watching is made for.

Had he caught on a bit earlier, he might have been watching the show’s next season from the White House.

Or, at least the senator thinks so.

“If I’d have watched two years ago, I would’ve been president,” Rubio said, according to writer Haley Byrd, who tweeted out the quote during the senator’s remarks at a trade symposium today.

“It’s got a lot of good strategies,” he said.

Exactly what kinds of strategies he’s talking about is unclear and the whole exchange was obviously played for laughs, but it left some wondering just which character Marco Rubio thinks he would be on “Game of Thrones?”

The blog site New Republic makes a good case that it would be Renly Barratheon – long down the list in line for the throne, yet still refusing to give up his (dubious) claim to it.

“But the correct analysis is that Rubio would most certainly have died in Game of Thrones even if he had already watched all of Game of Thrones and knew everything that was going to happen.”

Harsh.

Rubio said he just recently started watching the show. Maybe he felt obligated after telling Floridians the staying inside during the hurricane would a good time to catch up on “Game of Thrones.”

“Or whatever it’s called,” Rubio said during a press conference last month.

“I haven’t watched it myself.”

