Wyoming school district surveying staff on guns

The Associated Press

October 04, 2017 10:23 AM

CODY, Wyo.

A Wyoming school district is surveying its staff about the possibility of allowing them to be armed while on the job.

The Park County School District 6 board in Cody has been considering allowing armed staff after the state Legislature passed a law permitting districts to do so for security reasons.

Wyoming has many rural schools that are far from law enforcement.

The Cody Enterprise reports (http://bit.ly/2wy7tLQ) that several board members indicated that they might base at least some of their decision on adopting the armed staff policy on whether a sizable percentage of staff like the idea in general and whether they would be willing to participate in the program.

The state Education Department recently released suggested guidance for districts considering armed staff.

