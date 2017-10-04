State Supreme Court to review overturned kidnapping case

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court will review the case of a man accused of kidnapping his daughter, prompting a standoff with police.
The Altoona Mirror reports that the Allegheny County District Attorney's Office has requested that the state Supreme Court review an appellate court's decision to overturn 34-year-old Tex Ortiz's kidnapping conviction while upholding his child custody interference conviction.
Authorities said Ortiz fled with his 2-year-old daughter in 2015 after the child's grandmother was granted custody. The child was returned safely before Ortiz ended his standoff.
Defense attorneys argued that the evidence didn't support a kidnapping conviction. The appeals court agreed that his actions were intended to maintain custody, not to harm anyone.
The state Supreme Court has ordered both sides in the case to present legal briefs by Nov. 6.
