Mesa police: Man with gun in waistband is shot by officers

The Associated Press

October 04, 2017 3:05 PM

MESA, Ariz.

Police in Mesa say an armed man has been shot and wounded by officers.

They say the man has been transported to a hospital in serious condition. His name hasn't been released.

Police say officers were dispatched to a call of a family fight in progress around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

A woman says a man allegedly was trying to kill her and he had a weapon.

Police found the man in the backyard of the home with a gun in his waistband.

They gave him verbal commands to get rid of the gun, but he didn't comply and exited the backyard before telling police that he wanted to be shot.

After a few minutes of verbal commands to put his hands up, police perceived a threat and shots were fired.

