NY man convicted of trying to sell large amount of drugs

A 37-year-old New York City man has been convicted of intending to distribute more than 160 kilograms of cocaine and marijuana.
A jury convicted Oniel McKenzie, of Brooklyn, Wednesday following a three-day trial in federal court in Albany before U.S. District Court Judge Mae D'Agostino.
Evidence in court showed that in October 2013 McKenzie had 60 kilograms of cocaine in an apartment in the Albany suburb of North Greenbush. Authorities say he had more than 100 kilograms of marijuana in a rented storage unit in nearby Rensselaer, and in a Jeep he was driving.
McKenzie faces at least 10 years and up to life in prison, at least five years and up to lifetime of post-imprisonment supervised release and a fine of up to $10 million at sentencing in February.
