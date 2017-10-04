Watertown wins NY Gov. Cuomo's downtown revitalization prize

Watertown is the latest New York community to win Gov. Andrew Cuomo's downtown redevelopment prize.
The Democratic governor announced Wednesday that the city in the state's North Country will receive $10 million to make its downtown more attractive to residents, business owners and visitors alike.
Now in its second year, Cuomo's contest awards $10 million each to the 10 communities that submitted the best revitalization plans.
More than 100 communities around the state entered the contest. Winners already announced this year include Olean, Kingston, the Bronx Civic Center, Rome, Watkins Glen, Hudson and the Long Island community of Hicksville.
Watertown's plans call for greater downtown walkability, the reuse of historic buildings and an emphasis on commerce.
