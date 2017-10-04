National Politics

Senate ethics panel to review complaint against lawmaker

The Associated Press

October 04, 2017 11:52 PM

PHOENIX

The Arizona Senate's ethics committee is set to meet to consider a complaint against a Democratic lawmaker alleging that she circulated a petition to repeal a new school voucher expansion bill when it wasn't properly filled out.

The five-member panel controlled by majority Republicans meets Thursday to consider the complaint against Sen. Catherine Miranda. The panel can vote to dismiss the complaint or initiate an investigation.

A Gilbert mother who backs the voucher bill filed the complaint after Miranda posted a photo of herself with a petition sheet that wasn't completely filled out prior to her collecting signatures. State law says the forms must be completely filled out beforehand.

Voucher opponents collected enough signatures to put the measure on hold until the November 2018 election. Backers are suing to keep it off the ballot.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Feinstein introduces legislation to close 'automatic weapons loophole' after Las Vegas shooting

Feinstein introduces legislation to close 'automatic weapons loophole' after Las Vegas shooting 1:44

Feinstein introduces legislation to close 'automatic weapons loophole' after Las Vegas shooting
Trump: We've spent a lot of money Puerto Rico 0:58

Trump: We've spent a lot of money Puerto Rico
Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails 1:33

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails

View More Video