Judicial election, runoff changes on agenda at legislature

North Carolina legislative leaders want to send to Gov. Roy Cooper's desk a bill that would eliminate judicial primary elections next year only, while reducing permanently the threshold necessary to avoid primary runoff any other time.
The elections measure is among those House and Senate members are likely to debate and vote on before a special General Assembly session wraps up as soon as Thursday.
GOP leaders say not having judicial primaries in 2018 could give lawmakers more time to fashion new election districts for judgeships and local prosecutors. Judicial candidate filing also would be delayed.
The legislature reconvened Wednesday and overrode Cooper's veto of a bill containing money to address the GenX discharge into the Cape Fear River. Cooper wanted more funds and dedicate them to state water-quality agencies.
