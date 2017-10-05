National Politics

Police: Man steals ambulance battery during theft spree

The Associated Press

October 05, 2017 2:25 AM

CONWAY, S.C.

Authorities are searching for a man in connection with a string of thefts that included taking a battery from an ambulance to steal a truck.

The Sun News of Myrtle Beach reports the Horry County Police Department said in a Facebook post Wednesday that the suspect removed two generators from the Waccamaw Economic Opportunity Council on Sept. 17.

Authorities say the man attempted to steal the truck to transport the generators, but found that the vehicle's battery was not working. He then walked across the street and took the battery from the ambulance.

