Man jailed in theft of copper from FBI construction site

The Associated Press

October 05, 2017 4:19 AM

It was a case that hit close to home for the New Orleans office of the FBI.

The agency says in a Wednesday news release that a man was spotted outside its New Orleans field office removing copper from the site where a visitor center is under construction.

Security guards spotted him around 6 p.m. on Sept. 22.

Surveillance cameras recorded him pulling up in a white pickup truck and grabbing copper wire belonging to a federal contractor. He drove away as guards approached.

The FBI and city police investigated. On Wednesday, 39-year-old Michael Bailey of New Orleans was charged under state law with felony theft. Online records show Bailey was being held at the New Orleans jail. It was unclear if he had an attorney who could comment.

