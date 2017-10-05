National Politics

Wisconsin Assembly committee to consider body camera limits

The Associated Press

October 05, 2017 4:34 AM

MADISON, Wis.

Most police body camera video footage would be withheld from the public in Wisconsin under a bill up for a hearing in an Assembly committee.

The Republican-backed measure is before the Assembly's Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee on Thursday.

Supporters say they're trying to establish reasonable statewide standards for when body cam video is made public, while being sensitive to privacy concerns. But open records advocates say the proposal goes too far.

All footage would be exempt from the state open records law except when it involves injuries, deaths, arrests and searches.

However, police would be required to get permission from any victims, witnesses or property owners before releasing video taken where there's a reasonable expectation of privacy.

Groups representing police officers support the measure.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Feinstein introduces legislation to close 'automatic weapons loophole' after Las Vegas shooting

Feinstein introduces legislation to close 'automatic weapons loophole' after Las Vegas shooting 1:44

Feinstein introduces legislation to close 'automatic weapons loophole' after Las Vegas shooting
Trump: We've spent a lot of money Puerto Rico 0:58

Trump: We've spent a lot of money Puerto Rico
Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails 1:33

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails

View More Video