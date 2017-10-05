National Politics

Audit: State fails to protect residents from potential harm

The Associated Press

October 05, 2017 5:53 AM

An audit says a state-funded program that aims to help elderly low-income people and those with disabilities get care to stay in their homes has failed to fully protect them from potential harm.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports (https://goo.gl/RiJHvp ) the audit by the Secretary of State's Office was released Tuesday.

The report said the Oregon Department of Human Services should take immediate action to improve oversight to guarantee "the safety and well-being" of those using the program.

The multi-million dollar program pays workers, often relatives, to provide home health care.

The audit says nearly 15,500 people use the program yet the state department has failed to ensure they're getting the help they need.

Ashley Carson Cottingham, who directs the state's programs for aging and people with disabilities, disagreed with the audit, saying the program is headed in the right direction.

