National Politics

Yoder, Jenkins support banning 'bump stock' weapon accessory

The Associated Press

October 05, 2017 9:07 AM

KANSAS CITY, Mo.

Kansas Reps. Kevin Yoder and Lynn Jenkins say they support a federal ban on "bump stocks," which convert semi-automatic rifles to shoot like fully automatic weapons

The two Kansas Republicans issued statements Thursday supporting a ban on the accessory apparently used by a gunman in Las Vegas Sunday to kill and wound more than 550 people. The proposal to ban the "bump stocks" is gaining support from some Republicans in Congress.

Yoder, who is expected to seek re-election in Kansas' 3rd District, says individuals shouldn't be able to easily convert legal firearms into automatic weapons.

And Jenkins, who is not running again in the 2nd District, says she still supports gun rights but she believes Congress should close the loophole that allows the use of bump stocks and similar devices.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Feinstein introduces legislation to close 'automatic weapons loophole' after Las Vegas shooting

Feinstein introduces legislation to close 'automatic weapons loophole' after Las Vegas shooting 1:44

Feinstein introduces legislation to close 'automatic weapons loophole' after Las Vegas shooting
Trump: We've spent a lot of money Puerto Rico 0:58

Trump: We've spent a lot of money Puerto Rico
Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails 1:33

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails

View More Video